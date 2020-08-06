J-K’s COVID-19 tally crosses 23,000-mark, toll rises to 436

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 23,000-mark on Thursday with 499 fresh infections, while the union territory’s toll climbed to 436 as 10 more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

The total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir now stands at 23,454, they said.

“Ten COVID-19 positive people have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials said.

Of these, seven deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley and three from Jammu, they said.

With the latest fatalities, the toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 436 in the union territory. Of the total deaths, 402 were reported from the valley and 34 from Jammu, they added.

Among the 499 fresh COVID-19 cases, 426 are from Kashmir and 73 from Jammu, the officials said. (AGENCIES)