India’s COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.62 pc; case fatality rate drops to 2.07 pc: Govt

NEW DELHI: The total number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients in India has jumped to 13,28,336, pushing the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent on Thursday, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

The recoveries exceeded active cases of the coronavirus infection by 7,32,835, it stated.

There are 5,95,501 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, which as a percentage of the total cases has seen a “significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent as on date”, the Ministry said.

A total of 46,121 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in a span of 24 hours. (AGENCIES)