J&K IRCS secures Ist prize for highest collection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: The J&K Unit of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has been awarded Ist prize for highest collection and membership for the year 2021-22 in the Union Territory (UT) category.

The award was received by Rohit Khajuria, general secretary IRCS, Jammu and Kashmir today at New Delhi, from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who is also National president of Indian Red Cross Society.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Indian Red Cross Society was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Cultural Centre, New Delhi on Monday. The AGM was presided over by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. She also addressed the gathering.

During the meeting Dr Mansukh Mandviya, Chairman IRCS ( Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare) was also present. Many Governors and Lt Governors of States and UTs attended the meeting, besides others. The chief guest gave away the prizes in different categories.