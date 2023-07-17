Govt committed to provide ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’: Bharat Bhushan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: The BJP led Government at the Centre is implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in partnership with States and Union Territories to ensure every rural household in the country has functional household tap connection for drinking water in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long-term basis leading to improvement in their living standards.

This was stated by DDC Jammu Chairman, Bharat Bhushan Bodhi while starting the work of Water Supply Scheme Ghaink Nadwal in presence of PRI members and prominent people of the area. Kuldeep Raj, BDC, Sarpanch Ashok Singh, Panch Rajni Devi, Panch Mohammad Iqbal, Naib Sarpanch Aman Sharma, Ganesh Dass, Subash Chander, Ashok Kerni, Vipan Sharma, Narinder Singh and officials of Jal Shakti Department Sahil Sargotra and Arun Kapoor were also present.

Pertinent to mention here the Government has sanctioned Rs 5.76 crore for WSS Ghaink Nadwal out of which development work worth Rs 1.40 crore was started today under the scheme under the Central Government’s prestigious scheme Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), aiming to provide ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’. This project included repair and replacement of old machinery, motor room, stand by machinery, retaining wall, augmentation of distribution system and sump tank in the area to fulfill the shortage of water scarcity.

While addressing the gathering, the DDC Chairman reiterated the commitment of the Union Government led by PM Narendra Modi to provide basic necessities to the people in every nook and corner of the nation especially the rural and far flung areas. He reiterated his commitment to ensure overall development of district Jammu with special emphasis on rural and far-off areas. He assured that besides development of the area the benefits of various schemes meant for the socio-economic upliftment of the poor and needy reach the doorsteps of the people.

Asserting that it is the prime duty of the Government to ensure that these basic necessities are available to the people quite easily, the DDC Chairman said that BJP Government at the Centre is fully committed to provide all the basic necessities of life to the people irrespective of caste, creed, colour, political or other affiliations.

The senior BJP leader further directed the workers to take the achievements of Narendra Modi led Central Government to every house of district Jammu.