Div Com reviews progress of JMRDA, Smart City projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, who is also the Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority (JMRDA), today chaired a meeting to review the progress of different projects under the purview of the JMRDA.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Commissioner JMC, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Vice Chairman JDA, Chief Engineer PWD, Deputy Director Planning, Chief Accounts Officer JMRDA, Architect of JMRDA, Executive Engineer ERA and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioner Kathua participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The meeting assessed the status of ongoing projects and discussed strategies for expediting their completion within the stipulated timelines.

The Div Com examined the progress of the projects, encompassing the development and up-gradation of Transport Nagar Jammu, the construction of a modern parking facility, the establishment of green spaces and pathways in Hiranagar town and the provision of amenities for the prestigious Tawi River Front View Project.

Additionally, the Div Com reviewed the development of the state-of-the-art bus stand at Thandi Khui Vijaypur, the implementation of the Rajeev Nagar Nallah drainage scheme, the formulation of comprehensive regional, sub-regional and zonal plans for JMRDA, as well as the construction of a flyover bridge linking the circular road with the iconic Heritage complex in Jammu.

Regarding the upgrading of Transport Nagar project, it was informed that the drainage and culvert slab works are nearing completion, with the work of installation of paver blocks and road construction in progress. The concerned officers expressed their commitment to ensure timely completion of the project.

To accelerate the construction of the vital flyover bridge connecting the circular road with the heritage complex, the Div Com asked Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) to immediately initiate the tendering process, emphasizing the importance of commencing the project without delay. Regarding the development of pathways and amenities for the Tawi River Front View Project, it was revealed that over 50% of the work has been successfully accomplished, with further progress underway.

It was further informed that several other projects have also received approval and will shortly commence in different districts, paving the way for further progress.

During the meeting, executing agencies responsible for the projects shared updates on the progress made, with some projects at advanced stages of execution.

The Div Com issued directions to the concerned departments to expedite the pace of work on all ongoing projects and promptly initiate the tendering process for pending works.

Furthermore, the Div Com instructed Deputy Commissioners to personally supervise the progress and conduct regular on-site inspections. To foster accountability, the executing agencies were mandated to submit periodic progress reports. The Div Com emphatically called on the executive agencies to redouble their efforts and ensure the timely completion of the projects within the set timelines.

Later in another meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the progress on ongoing projects being executed in Jammu city under the Smart city projects.

The Div Com reviewed in detail progress on each project and asked for removing bottlenecks, if any. He reviewed progress of Apsara road high street project, Tawi River front project, E busses project.