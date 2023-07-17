Commissioner Secretary I&C inaugurates JKEDI’s Startup Leadership Summit

Excelsior Correspondent

PAMPORE, July 17: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh today inaugurated ‘Two-Day Startup Leadership Summit’ at Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) campus Sempora here.

The Summit is being organized by JKEDI in collaboration with The India Network with an aim to cultivate a robust ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Summit is being held under overall guidance of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and featured distinguished lineup of industry experts and successful entrepreneurs who shared their insights and expertise to empower aspiring and existing entrepreneurs. Large number of entrepreneurs from across Jammu and Kashmir are also participating in the Summit.

Delivering an insightful address on the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary said that Government of J&K is going to be an enabling factor and facilitating, guiding, and mentoring startups in Jammu and Kashmir. “The UT is embarking into a new phase of certainty and stability with lots of opportunities and we are committed to enrich and empower this ecosystem so that an entire society will benefit from it”, he said.

In his welcome address, Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said, “the summit will cover essential topics such as financial planning, marketing strategies, legal and regulatory frameworks, and access to funding opportunities”. The Director further highlighted that the event will emphasize on the significance of innovation and the utilization of emerging technologies in driving business growth.

“JKEDI is always available for entrepreneurs and will work towards creating a sustainable startup ecosystem in J&K”, he said.

Founder and CEO of Wyn Studio, Sonia Khurana, in her address spoke in length about the essence of storytelling in entrepreneurship. Her session, titled “Kahani Kya Hai” (What’s the Story), explored the power of storytelling and its impact on building a successful startup.

Founder and CEO of India Network, Rahul Narvekar, shared his extensive experience and guided participants on how to build a startup from scratch. His session provided valuable insights and practical strategies for turning entrepreneurial visions into thriving businesses. He added that our goal is to create 100 startup stories in J&K.

Co-founders of Alpha Consultants, Dinesh Singh and Amit Mishra shared their expertise in business consulting and financial management to educate attendees on the intricacies of generating funding for their ventures. The session offered invaluable guidance and strategies for securing investment opportunities.

CEO, India Network, Himani Bhagat, , talked about her strategic expertise and operational acumen to the summit. Her session also focused on various avenues and approaches entrepreneurs can explore to access funding for their start up endeavours.

The two days summit will also feature interactive pitching sessions, providing entrepreneurs with the opportunity to present their business ideas and proposals to a panel of Angel Investors from diverse regions of the country. These investors will offer valuable feedback, guidance, and potentially investment opportunities to promising entrepreneurs. Various innovative models/prototypes were also displayed at the event.