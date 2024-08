JAMMU, Aug 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department has set up a new Tender Evaluation and Review Committee to handle Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for urban planning projects. The committee, which includes high-ranking officials like the Mission Director of AMRUT-2.0 and the Chief Town Planners, will review and assess bids and offer recommendations to the UT Level Purchase Committee.

