J&K | Gulmarg And Pahalgam Resorts Record Sub-Zero Temperatures

Srinagar, Dec 2: Gulmarg and Pahalgam hill resorts were the only places in Kashmir which recorded sub-zero night temperatures, Meteorological department (MeT) said on Saturday.

The night temperature recorded a slight rise in most parts of the valley.

The night temperatures settled above the freezing point in most parts of Kashmir with Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degree Celsius against Friday’s 4.5 °C.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir.

The mercury in Gulmarg settled at a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam in south recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded minus 3.4 degree Celsius, while Kokernag registered a low of 2.2 degree Celsius.

The MeT has predicted that the weather in Jammu and Kashmir will be dry till November 9.

“From December 2- 7 the weather would be dry but partly cloudy. And from December 8-10 it will be partly to generally cloudy,” the MeT office said.

It added that there may be a fall in minimum temperature by 3-5°C from December 2 onwards.

Meanwhile, the traffic on Mughal road- that connects Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu division with Shopian of Kashmir- was on Saturday shut due to snow accumulation on the higher reaches.

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway plied normally on Saturday. (Agencies)