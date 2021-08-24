J&K: Grenade Lobbed On Security Forces In Srinagar, No Loss Of Life Or Injury Reported

Srinagar, Aug 24: Suspected militants hurled a grenade on security forces at Mujahid Manzil Zainakadal area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that militants attacked by lobbing a grenade towards 23BN of CRPF in downtown. However In this incident no one was injured as per the reports.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, they said.(Agencies)