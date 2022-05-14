J&K Govt working towards doubling power generation capacity in 3 years: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, MAY 14: To make Jammu and Kashmir power surplus in the next four years, Power Development Department is working earnestly towards doubling electricity generation capacity in the Union Territory in three years.

The J&K government has initiated a large scale capacity augmentation programme to address the current power deficit in the UT. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir was able to harness only 3,500 MW of electricity in the last 70 years but the power generation capacity in the Union Territory is all set to be doubled in the next three years and trebled in seven years.

The J&K administration has launched various initiatives to strengthen and improve power infrastructure in the UT which had remained dilapidated for the last several decades. Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses are being minimized to make power a self-sustaining, fast-growing sector of J&K. No serious efforts were made in the past so many years towards exploiting the power generation potential here.

Speaking after inauguration of 42 Transmission and Distribution projects executed by Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) worth Rs 357 crore in Anantnag, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said the Transmission and Distribution projects worth Rs 2000 crore are being completed and an additional amount of Rs 6000 crore has been allocated by the central government to strengthen the Sub-Transmission and Distribution network across the UT. This will help the administration to bridge the basic infrastructural gap between cities and villages, LG added.

LG said the aim of his administration is to provide quality electricity to all citizens and business houses and these augmented facilities will realize this purpose. Since August 2019, Sinha said, 3806 MVA has been added to the total capacity as compared to 8394 MVA capacity achieved in seven decades.

LG expressed gratitude to Prime Minister and Union Power Minister for their continuous support in strengthening the power sector in J&K. The upcoming Rs 12,922 crore power projects for the UT will increase the total availability of electricity in the system, especially for the household, industries and agriculture sector.

J&K’s power infrastructure, which remained dilapidated for the last several decades, is being transformed at a fast pace.

We are firm in our resolve of a practical, pragmatic and viable solution to strengthen power infrastructure in every area, a senior official of Power Department said. “To address the current power deficit and meet the needs of our expanding economy, the government is upgrading transmission and distribution infrastructure that will also enable generation of productive employment opportunities for youth,” he added.

Notably, Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) and Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) recently inked a contract agreement for the turnkey execution of 850 MW Ratle HEP. This ambitious Power Project will provide massive direct and indirect employment opportunities to the local population.

The agreement is a historic move and will go a long way to realize the goal of making J&K self-sufficient in power sector. The new power generation projects like Ratle, Pakal Dul, Kiru and others will bridge a major gap in the UT’s electricity requirements.

J&K is on its way to become Power Surplus from Power Deficit through better use of resources, vision and planning. The government is working hard to find permanent solutions to all those problems which are hindering the progress in energy sector besides upgrading and improving the power infrastructure to ensure energy security for people.

Appreciably, J&K fares better than many States and UTs in terms of power supply to industries. The UT administration was able to achieve capacity augmentation of up to 231.5 MVA till December 2021 but it has been increased to 601.5 MVA in last three months which has strengthened the power system in the industrial areas of Jammu, Samba and Ghatti.

The government is planning to invest Rs 12,000 crore for capacity augmentation and upgrading the transmission and distribution systems in J&K to remove all supply constraints and strengthen electrification assets, an official said. “Electricity will be delivered through underground wires in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar,” he added. It is pertinent to mention that Rs 5000 crore investment in system strengthening has yielded impressive outcomes in power distribution.