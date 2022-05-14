J&K Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Civil Administration

JAMMU, May 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to a Government Order No.559-JK(GAD) of 2022, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Mohammad Akbar Wani, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department.

Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, shall hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Jahangir Hashmi, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Ram ban, against an available vacancy. (Agencies)