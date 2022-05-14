J&K reports 8 fresh positive case, 449330 recovered, 2,28,95,580 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, MAY 14: The Government today informed that 08 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)has been reported today from Jammu division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 454139.

Moreover, 05 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, 02 from Jammu division and 03 from Kashmir division.

The Bulletin also informs that nonew case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thusthe total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that17,628doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,28,95,580.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454139 positive cases, 58are Active Positive (44in Jammu Division and 14 in Kashmir Division), 449330 have recovered and 4751 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25219099 test results available, 454139 samples have tested positive and 24764960 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 18,730 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6504822 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27103persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 58 in isolation and 508158 in home surveillance. Besides, 5964752 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs thatJammu reported 08fresh cases while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.