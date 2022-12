J&K Govt Transfers 7 JKAS Officers

JAMMU, Dec 14: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered transfer and posting of seven JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Samir Ahmad Jan, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gulmarg, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Kupwara, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Naeem Ul Nisa, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, Poonch, holding additional charge of SubRegistrar, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Poonch. Syed Altaf Hussain Musvi, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Bandipore, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gulmarg.

Rizwan Asgar, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Shopian, has been transferred and posted as SubDivisional Magistrate, Surankote. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Surankote, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order.

Bashir Ahmad Lone, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sumbal, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Kulgam, relieving Shurjeel Ali Naiku, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kulgam of the additional charge of the post.

Umesh Shan, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Aamir Choudhary, JKAS, BDO, Nowgam, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sumbal.