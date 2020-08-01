J&K Govt soon to roll out policy for registration of vehicles older than 15 years

By
Daily Excelsior
-

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday said that the Transport Department is in the process of framing a policy of registration and plying of vehicles older than 15 years in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which will be notified before the ‘extension of validity period’ granted in view of Covid-19 pandemic expires. (AGENCIES)

