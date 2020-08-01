India will have to swiftly change to play an effective role: PM Modi

NEW DELHI:In fast-changing world, India will have to swiftly change to play an effective role said PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon.

There is now systematic reform in India’s education system; attempt is being made to transform intent and content of education said PM Modi.

New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study; will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Education Policy emphasises on making ‘job creators’ instead of ‘job seekers ‘ says PM Modi. (agencies)