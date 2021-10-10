J&K Govt Refutes Media Reports On Special Leaves To Minority Employees After Recent Terror Attacks

JAMMU, Oct 10: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday issued a clarification on media reports which claimed that the administration had granted special leaves employees of minority communities in the wake of recent terror attacks in the valley. The J&K administration refuted these claims.

In a tweet, the Department of Public Relation of the Government of J&K, said, “Urgent Clarification: The govt has NOT issued any order for special leave. The news items appearing on web portals/newspapers and social media platforms are factually incorrect and misleading.” (Agencies)