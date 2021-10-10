Rana, Slathia’s resignation accepted: NC

JAMMU, Oct 10: National Conference leadership on Sunday said they have accepted the resignation of Devinder Singh Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia.

A spokesman of National Conference said that the party leadership has accepted the resignation submitted by both the leaders.

The exit of Rana and Slathia is seen as a major setback to the National Conference as both had strong influence in the assembly segments represented by them in the past.

Rana managed to win Nagrota assembly segment in 2014 state polls despite BJP sweeping Dogra heartland of Jammu. (KNO)