J&K Govt re-constitutes Professional Board of Anantnag Central Cooperative Bank Ltd

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: The Jammu and Kashmir government has re-constituted Professional Board of Anantnag Central Cooperative Bank Limited.

As per an order issued here today by the Cooperative department in this regard, the sanction to re-constitution of the Board has been accorded in terms of Sub-Section (1) (a) of Section 30-B of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies, Act 1989, for implementation of revival package(s) sanctioned by the Government of India/UT of J&K to enable the Bank to achieve a Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR).

The re-constituted Board would be comprised of Administrative Secretary, Cooperative Department as Chairperson; Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Director Budget, Finance Department; Director Horticulture, Kashmir; Abbas Hamid Dar, Advocate; Vaseem Ahmad Dar, Chartered Accountant; Ropan Sobti, Chartered Accountant and Manzoor Ahmed Attar, former President, J&K Bank Limited as members, nominees from RBI and NABARD as special invitees and General Manager/Managing Director of the Bank as member secretary.

The Professional Board shall manage the affairs of the Bank for a period of one year or such other period as may be specified by the government from time to time taking into consideration the impact of revival package and financial health of the Bank.