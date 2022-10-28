Two day visit of Union MoS L Murugan to J&K concludes

Minister interacted with beneficiaries of Govt schemes and public representatives at Kulgam

KULGAM, OCTOBER 28, 2022: The two day visit of Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Dairying, Animal Husbandry and Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L Murugan to UT of Jammu & Kashmir concluded today.

The minister was on a two today visit to district Kulgam as a part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme.

On the second day of the visit, the Minister inspected the departmental stalls and also interacted with delegations, Self Help Group (SHG) members and beneficiaries of various government schemes. He also distributed some household items among PMAY-G beneficiaries for Ghar Pravesh and also distributed sanction letters among the beneficiaries of PMAY-U and other schemes.

During his interaction with the beneficiaries, the Minister stated that the Union Government is committed towards the holistic development of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He said that Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi has prioritized the initiative of public outreach of Union Ministers to J&K to assess the execution of developmental projects and the implementation of various welfare schemes at the ground level.

Elaborating on the necessity of developing the tourism sector in the region, the minister stressed that the Government is undertaking appropriate measures to boost the tourism sector in the region for employment generation and economic upliftment.

The Minister was informed that there are 3200 SHG groups under NRLM in the district, 54000 employment opportunities were generated in different sectors through various self employment generation schemes and 1414 units of PMAY-G were also completed in the district.

The minister also laid the foundation stone of a marriage hall to be completed at an estimated cost of 6.9 crore rupees.

During his visit the minister also interacted with the public representatives of the district who apprised him of the grievances and demands of the people. The minister assured the representatives of the timely resolution of their demands.

Dr. Murugan complimented the district administration for timely completion of the different projects. Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, SSP Kulgam Dr. G. V. Sandeep and other senior officers were present during the outreach programme.

Later, the Minister also presided over a valedictory function at Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Srinagar. Dr Murugan handed over certificates of participation to participants of “Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production” and “Organic Vegetable Cultivation – Technology and Techniques” training programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Murugan presented an overview of the various initiatives of the Government of India to make the dairying, animal husbandry and fisheries sectors self reliant under the able guidance of the Prime Minister.