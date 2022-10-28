Berozgar se Swarozgar | UMEED turning wheel of transformation for J&K women to become progressive, self-sufficient entrepreneurs

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) is creating sustainable livelihoods opportunities and nurturing the rural women to make them self sufficient and enjoy a decent quality of life.

JKRLM also known as UMEED is turning the wheel of transformation for J&K women to become progressive and self-employed entrepreneurs. UMEED has the potential to give wings to aspirations of rural women who dream of becoming economically independent.

JKRLM (Umeed) has a mandate to reach out to 66 percent of rural population across the erstwhile 125 blocks linking them to sustainable livelihood opportunities. The Mission aims to reduce poverty by building strong grassroots institutions of poor, engaging them in gainful livelihood interventions and ensuring appreciable improvement in their income on a sustainable basis.

Women Haat Srinagar provides a platform for the SHG members to exhibit their products and services. Every year a minimum of 5000 women get a chance to exhibit their products there.

The enterprise of Sunita Devi of village Bal Argi, Block Budhal of District Rajouri is a fine source of inspiration for many rural women. Despite having no financial backup, Sunita started a school in the far flung area up to 8th standard with enrolment of more than 150 students with the help of JKRLM/ UMEED and earns handsome income from this venture.

Similarly, 23- year old Khair un Nissa of Gongoo village of Pulwama district, who owns automatic milk collection centre, a dairy farm, a fooder shop and poly hi-tech has become inspiration after handholding from UMEED. With the help of self help group under UMEED, Khair un Nissa started with automatic milk collection center and then forayed into other businesses after she started earning from milk collection centre. She credits her success to JKRLM due to which she was able to start her ventures.

Through UMEED, hundreds of women are not only scripting their success stories in Jammu and Kashmir but are motivating others to come out of poverty and become successful entrepreneurs. Umeed is immensely helping the women entrepreneurs to exhibit and market their products.