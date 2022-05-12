J&K Govt Orders Transfers, Postings In Civil Administration

JAMMU, May 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to a Government Order No.542-JK(GAD) of 2022, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Namrita Dogra, JKAS, Joint Director, Information, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Sapna Kotwal, JKAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Jammu.

According to second Government Order No.543-JK(GAD) of 2022, Shagun Sharma, JKAS, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

According to third Government Order No.545-JK(GAD) of 2022, Anu Behl, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS, Samba, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Dr Subash Chander, JKAS, Registrar District Samba, shall hold the charge of the post of Programme Office, ICDS, Samba, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ankur Mahajan, JKAS, Principal, Excise & Taxation Training Institute, Jammu, is transterred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kathua, against an available vacancy.

Armarjeet Singh, JKAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts) Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

Wasim Raja Dar, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore, against an available vacancy.

Sukriti Sharma, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu.

She shall also hold the charge of the post of Principal, Excise & Taxation Training Institute, Jammu, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Shakeel Maqbool, ICAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (North), Kashmir, is transferred and posted (Recovery), Kashmir against an available vacancy.

He shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (North), as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further duties. (Agencies)