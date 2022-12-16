J&K Govt orders transfers, postings in administration

Jammu, Dec 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered some transfers and postings in the administration, officials said.

“In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect: Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department (GAD), is posted as Executive Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute,” said an order issued by GAD on Thursday.

“Anju Gupta, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Jammu, against an available vacancy, ” it said.

See order copy click here….