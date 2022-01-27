J&K Govt orders transfers and postings of 33 JKAS Officers

JAMMU, Jan 27: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered transfer of 33 officers, 32 of them JKAS, in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order issued here, Syed Yasir Farooq, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Home Department.

Ms. Shavi, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Handlooms, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mohd. Idrees, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Doda, against an available vacancy.

Towfeeq Ahmad Gazi, JKAS, BDO, Lar, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Beerwah, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Beerwah, till further orders.

Sanjeev Sharma, JKAS, Field Officer in the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

MS Sunaina Saini, JKAS, DPO, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Hospitality and Protocol (Stores), relieving Ms. Ashima Sher, JKAS of the additional charge of the post.

Peerzada Farhat Ahmad, JKAS, DSWO, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Pulwama, against an available vacancy.

Arun Kumar Badyal, JKAS, BDO, Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh, relieving Mr. Mohd. Ashfaq, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Doda of the additional charge of the post. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Gandoh, till further orders.

Syed Nadeem Iqbal Andrabi, JKAS, BDO, Dadsara, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Akhil Sadotra, JKAS, BDO, Marh, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Akhnoor, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Akhnoor, till further orders.

Mumtaz Ahmad Pir, JKAS, BDO, Tujjar Sharief, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Baramulla. He shall take over the charge of the post on the retirement of Rafiq Ahmad Lone, JKAS on 31.1.2022.

Reyaz Ahmad Shah, JKAS, BDO, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag, vice Mr. Nissar Ahmad Malik, JKAS who shall report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Piyush Dhotra, JKAS, DPO, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, JKRTC, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Tariq Ahmad Reshi, JKAS, BDO, Chrar-i-Sharief, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Sopore, relieving Mr. Parvez Sajad Ganai, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore of the additional charge of the post.

Suheel Ahmad Lone, JKAS, BDO, Pampore, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Pulwama.

Shoaib Noor, JKAS, BDO, Nowgam, Bandipore, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Anantnag.

Shakoor Ahmad Dar, JKAS, BDO Keller (Shopian), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Anshumali Sharma, JKAS, DPO, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Shabir Ahmad Hakak, JKAS, State Taxes Officer, Circle F, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Sub- Registrar, Budgam.

Syed Farooq Ahmad, JKAS, BDO, Awantipore, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Bashir Ahmad Padder, JKAS, State Taxes Officer, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, JKTDC, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Vishal Singh Parihar, JKAS, Tehsildar, Khour, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur, relieving Mr. Vinay Kumar, JKAS, Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur of the additional charge of the post.

Bashir Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, BDO, Aloosa, Bandipore, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Afroza Bano, JKAS, BDO, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Ganderbal.

Ms. Maxiumn Gorkie, JKAS, Assistant Director, Employment, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu.

Umesh Shan, JKAS, AD Tourism, NH Batote, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Bashir UI Hassan, JKAS, BDO, Qazigund, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Kulgam.

Phulail Singh, JKAS, BDO, Bhalla, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda.

Arshad Ahmad Khan, JKAS, BDO Noorkhah, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Handwara, relieving Mr. Nazir Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara of the additional charge of the post.

Vishav Partap Singh, JKAS, BDO, Bhomag, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

Tanveer Ahmed Tanveer, JKAS, State Taxes Officer, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Anantnag.

Dr. Ranjeet Singh, JKAS, Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Akshya Rajan, JKAS, Tehsildar Marheen, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Motor Garages, J&K. (Agencies)

