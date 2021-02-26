J&K Govt orders transfers and postings in civil administration

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered transfer of nine officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order, Alok Kumar, IRS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Sarmad Hafeez (IAS), Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Tourism and Culture Departments has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department. “He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Syed Sehrish Asgar (IAS), Director, Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Department relieving Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah (IAS) of the additional charge of the post.

Rahul Pandey (IAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. “He shall also hold the charge of Director, Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order said a copy of which lies with GSN.

Krittika Jyotsna (IAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), relieving Bipul Pathak (IAS) Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department of the additional charge of the post.

“She shall also hold the additional charge of Secretary, J&k Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, relieving Munirul-Islam, KAS, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K of the additional charge of the post.”

Athar Aamir UI Shafi Khan (IAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Akshay Labroo (IAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West), vice Ms. Hamida Akhter (KAS), who has been asked to report in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Gazanffer Ali (KAS), Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir.

Gulzar Ahmad Dar (KAS), Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

