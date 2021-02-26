Yusuf Pathan retires from all forms of cricket

NEW DELHI: Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 38-year-old was a member of both the T20 and 50-over World Cup-winning India squads of 2007 and 2011, respectively.

“I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game. I thank my family, friends, fans, team, and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in future as well,” Pathan said in a statement on Twitter.

Yusuf played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India, accumulating 810 runs and 236 runs respectively, with two hundreds and three fifties.

”I still remember the day when I wore the India jersey for the first time. I didn’t only wear the jersey that day, but I took upon my family’s, coach’s, friends, the whole country’s and my own expectations on my shoulders as well,” Pathan recalled.

”Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under M S Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin and would like to thank all of them for believing in me,” he added.

The all-rounder was also a part of the Indian Premier League for a period of 12 years, a tournament he won with both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

In 174 IPL matches, he scored 3204 runs with a hundred and 13 fifties, apart from picking 42 wickets.

Yusuf, who made his first-class debut back in the 2001-02 domestic season for Baroda, scored over 4800 runs in the first-class cricket and finished with 201 wickets. (AGENCIES)