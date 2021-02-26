Terrorist hideout busted in Reasi, cache of arms and ammunition recovered

JAMMU: In a joint operation, the Mahore Police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force’s 126 Battalion on Friday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district and recovered arms and ammunition, including explosives and automatic rifles.

Based on specific information from a reliable source regarding the suspicious movement in Upper Sildhar and adjoining areas of Ranjati top and Rousouwali top, a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police from the Mahore police station, the army and the CRPF’s 126 Battalion launched a cordon and search operation in the Upper Sildhar Forest area, Ranjati top area, Rousowali Top and areas adjoining Dagantop hills early morning.

During the search, an underground hideout was found from which a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The seizure includes one AK-47 rifle with 22 magazines and 150 cartridges, one rocket launcher, 16 under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades, 4 hand grenades and two very high frequency (VHF) radio sets with antennas.

A case under the Explosive Act and other relevant section of law has been registered at the Mahore police station Mahore and an investigation has started.