J&K Govt orders transfer, posting of 20 law officers

JAMMU, Aug 18: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday ordered transfer and posting of several law officers with immediate effect in the erstwhile state.

According to an order, Muneer Ahmad Malik, Senior Law Officer presently posted in the Directorate of Litigation, Kashmir as Deputy Director Litigation is transferred and posted in the office of Chief Engineer, PW(R&B), Kashmir vice Mohammad Yousuf.

As per the order Raies Ahmad Qazi, Deputy Legal Remembrancer presently posted in the office of Pollution Control Board, J&K holding additional charge of Directorate of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing Department is transferred and posted in the office of Service Selection Board, Srinagar.

“Muneer-ul-Hassan Bhat, Senior Law Officer presently posted in the Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department is transferred and posted in the Jal Shakti Department vice Nadir Ali, Mohammad Yousuf, Senior Law Officer presently posted in the office of Chief Engineer, PW(R&B), Kashmir is transferred and posted in the Skill Development Department vice Zahoor Ahmad Ganie. Nisha Suman, Deputy Legal Remembrancer presently posted in the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs holding additional charge of General Administration Department is transferred and posted in the office of Service Selection Board, Jammu,” reads the order.

It reads that Kamal Hussain, Deputy Legal Remembrancer presently posted in the office of Transport Commissioner, J&K holding additional charge of Managing Director, JPDCL, Jammu, Managing Director, State Financial Corporation, Jammu and Directorate of School Education, Jammu is transferred and posted in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu relieving Waseem Shokat Butt from his additional charge of the office of Divisional Commission, Jammu.

“However, he shall, continue look after the litigation work of the office of Managing Director, JPDCL, Jammu, Managing Director, State Financial Corporation, Jammu in addition to his own duties till further orders.”

It added that Zahoor Ahmad Ganie, Assistant Legal Remembrancer presently posted in the Skill Development Department is transferred and posted in the Directorate of Litigation, Kashmir as Assistant Director Litigation relieving Mir Tafazul Majeed from his additional charge.

“Aruna Gupta, Assistant Legal Remembrancer presently posted in the office of Service Selection Board, Jammu is transferred and posted in the office of Managing Director, Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu vice Rajni Bala. Zahoor Ahmad Wani, Associate Law Officer presently posted in the District Litigation Office, Budgam is transferred and posted in the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir. Nadir Ali, Associate Law Officer presently posted in the Jal Shakti Department holding additional charge of Civil Aviation Department is transferred and posted in the office of Service Selection Board, Jammu.”

It further reads that Saima Khursheed, Associate Law Officer presently posted in the office of Service Selection Board, Srinagar is transferred and posted in the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir vice Amjad Hassan Wani.

“Aeraz Mushtaq Laway, Associate Law Officer presently posted in the District Litigation Office, Kulgam holding additional charge of District Litigation Office, Shopian is transferred and posted in the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Rajni Bala, Associate Law Officer presently posted in the office of Managing Director, Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu holding additional charge of Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, J&K Jammu is transferred and posted in the Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, J&K Jammu on full time basis.” it added.

As per the order Mohammad Younis Bhat, Associate Law Office presently posted in the office of Inspector General of Registration, J&K is transferred and posted in the office of Service Selection Board, Srinagar.

“Jatin Sabirwal, Associate Law Officer presently posted in the Directorate of Litigation, Jammu is transferred and posted in the office of Transport Commissioner, J&K vice Kamal Hussain. Syed Asrar Ul Hussain, Assistant Law Officer presently posted in the office of Service Selection Board, Srinagar is transferred and posted in the office of Inspector General of Registration, J&K vice Mohammad Younis Bhat.”

It added that Rayees Ahmad Bhat, Assistant Law Officer presently posted in the office of Chief Conservator of Forest, Kashmir is transferred and posted in the District Litigation Office, Kulgam vice Aeraz Mushtaq Laway. “He shall also lookafter the work in the District Litigation Office, Shopian, in addition to his own duties till further orders”

It reads that Waseem Mohd Dar, Assistant Law Officer presently posted in the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir holding additional charge of the office of Conservator of Forest, North Circle Sopore is transferred and posted in the office of Pollution Control Board, J&K. “He shall also lookafter the litigation work of the Directorate of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing Department.”

It further reads that Sohil Mir, Assistant Law Officer presently posted in the office of Service Selection Board, Jammu holding additional charge of the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, J&K is transferred and posted in the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, J&K on full time basis.

“Amjad Hassan Wani, Assistant Law Officer presently posted in the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir is transferred and posted in the office of Chief Conservator of Forest, Kashmir,” it added. (KNO)