Govt Orders Reshuffle In Administration; Several DC’s Transferred

JAMMU, Aug 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered a reshuffle in the administration.

According to Government Order No.958-JK(GAD) of 2022, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Bipul Pathak, IAS (AGMUT:1992), Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, is transferred and posted as Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development.

Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, holding additional charge of Estates Department, shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Saurabh Bhagat, IAS (AGMUT:2002), Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IAS (AGMUT:2005), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, shall also hold the charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sarmad Hafeez, AS (AGMUT:2009), Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, in addition to his own duties,till further orders.

Doifode Sagar Dattatray, IAS (AGMUT:2014), OSd in the J&tK Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Devansh Yadav, IAS (AGMUT:2016), Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, holding additional charge of Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company and Managing Director, JKI Limited, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.

Basharat Qayoom, IAS (JH:2016), Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, IAS (AM:2017), Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

Khalid Jahangir, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization.

Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, KAS Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

Vikas Sharma, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Doda, is transfered and posted as Director, Hortiaulture, Planning and Marketing, JK.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, is tansferred and posted as Director, Estates, Jammu, relieving Subash Chander Chhibber, JKAS, Director, Youth Services and Sports, 1&K of the additional charge of the post.

Vishesh Paul Mahajan, JKAS, Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, 1&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Doda.

According another Government Order No.955-JK(GAD) of 2022, Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Transport Commissioner, J&K is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department.

Dr Piyush Singla, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department.

Rahul Sharma, IAS, Secretary in the General Administration Department is transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K.

According Government Order No.954-JK(GAD) of 2022, Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth, Services &Sports Department is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department. He shall also hold the charge of Estates Department. (Agencies)