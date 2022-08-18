Lt Governor’s Greetings on Shri Krishna Janmashtami

Srinagar, August 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings on the eve of auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

In a message, the Lt Governor said that the life and teachings of Lord Krishna have a profound significance, which continues to enlighten and guide us in our daily life.

On this auspicious occasion, let us imbibe Lord Krishna’s message of love, compassion, discipline, knowledge and selfless action, and dedicate ourselves to the service of the nation. May the festival bring joy and happiness for all, the Lt Governor said.