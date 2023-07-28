J&K Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

JAMMU, Jul 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

In the interest of administration, Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K Catble Car Corporation, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab-Bungus Drangyari, with immediate effect, relieving Mr. Ghulam Nabi Bhat, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara of the additional charge of the post.

Further, Raja Yaqoob Faroog, IRS-IT:2014, Director, Tourism, Kashmir, shall hold the charge of the posts of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg and Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.