Thank You Rail Minister: Dr Jitendra After Orders For ‘Jammu Mail’ Stoppage At “Chann Rorian” Passed Within 3 Hrs

Jammu, July 27: Stating that within three hours of the request made seeking stoppage of ‘Jammu Mail’ at “Chhan Rorian”, in view of the road traffic disruption due to damaged bridge on Tarnah Nallah in Kathua district, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh termed it as a striking example of the sensitivity with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government responds to people’s genuine concerns.

“A striking example of the sensitivity with which PM @NarendraModi’s government responds to people’s genuine concerns!” Dr Singh Tweeted.

He wrote on Twitter, “Within 3 hours of the request made, orders have been issued for the stoppage of the Jammu Mail Train No. 14033/14034 at “Chhan Rorian”, in view of the road traffic disruption due to damaged bridge on Tarnah Nallah along NH-4 in district #Kathua of J&K.”

“Thank you Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw for the prompt action,” the Union MoS tweeted further.

Earlier in the day, taking notice of the inconvenience caused to road traffic on account of the damage to Tarnah Nallah bridge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Jammu-Pathankot national highway, Dr Singh dashed a letter to the Railway Minister requesting him to pass instructions for stoppage of ‘Jammu Mail’ at Chhan Rorian Railway Station of the district.

Notably, the bridge on Tarnah Nallah near Dayalachak suffered damages due to overflowing of the Ujh River on July 19.

In a letter addressed to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dr Singh had requested that it may be addressed urgently in view of the fact that alternative national highway road in the region has got suddenly been disrupted because of the collapse of road bridge on Tarnah Nallah due to the current flash floods.

“Since the people of the region are facing gross inconvenience, the decision to order Railway stop at Chhan Rorian, even though temporarily for the time being, will go a long way in mitigating their suffering till the damaged road bridge is restored,” the letter read.

“May I also mention here for your kind reference that the Jammu Mail Train stop at this same station of `Chhan Rorian’ existed earlier also before the onset of COVID pandemic,” Dr. Singh mentioned in the letter. (Agencies)