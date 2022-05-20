J&K Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

JAMMU, May 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to a Government Order No.589-JK(GAD) of 2022, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Sunil Sharma, Private Secretary, Labour & Employment Department, is transferred and posted in the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu.

Showkat Ahmad Rather, Private Secretary (HoD Cadre) presently posted in the SKIMS Medical College and Hospital, Srinagar, is transferred and posted in the office of Commissioner, Food & Drugs Administration, J&K.

Nazir Ahmad Paray, I/c Private Secretary in the office of Commissioner, Food & Drugs Administration, J&K, is transferred and posted in the Cooperative Department.

Anju Sharma, I/c Private Secretary (HoD Cadre) in the Cooperative Department, is transferred and posted in Labour & Employment Department.

All the above officers shall be deemed to have been relieved.