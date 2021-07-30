J&K Govt orders mandatory tours by DCs to far-flung areas every Wednesday, Saturday

JAMMU, July 30: The Government on Friday asked all deputy commissioners to undertake tours or field visits necessarily on every Wednesday and Saturday of a week to far-flung areas in their respective districts.

“Instructions have been issued from time to time impressing upon, among others, the Deputy Commissioners to undertake extensive tours within their districts particularly the far flung, remote and difficult areas. Besides bringing administration to door steps, such tours help in on spot resolution of many issues,” reads an order by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi (IAS), Commissioner Secretary to the Government.

Accordingly, all concerned are enjoined upon to ensue implementation of these instructions in true letter and spirit. “The Deputy Commissioners shall ensure undertaking tours/ field visits necessarily on every Wednesday and Saturday of a week and interact with the general public for resolution of their issues during these tours.”

The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to submit copies of their tour notes to the General Administration Department on quarterly basis. “Further, the Administrative Secretaries and other senior field functionaries shall not ordinarily schedule any meeting/tour involving Deputy Commissioners, on these days.”