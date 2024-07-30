JAMMU, July 30: The Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has ordered an inquiry against the then Executive Officer, MC Ganderbal, presently under suspension.
The Inquiry Officer in the case has been asked to file his report along with recommendations within 15 days.
J&K Govt Orders Inquiry Against Then EO MC Ganderbal
