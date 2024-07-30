J&K Govt Orders Inquiry Against Then EO MC Ganderbal

By
Daily Excelsior
-

JAMMU, July 30: The Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) has ordered an inquiry against the then Executive Officer, MC Ganderbal, presently under suspension.
The Inquiry Officer in the case has been asked to file his report along with recommendations within 15 days.

See Order Copy Click Here……

WhatsApp Icon Follow our WhatsApp channel