J&K Govt clears draft bill on marketing of agricultural produce

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council on Thursday accorded sanction to the submission of a draft J&K Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for its promulgation, an official spokesman said.

He said the council met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The passage of the Bill will pave the way for deeper integration of an electronic market network throughout the country through e-NAM (National Agriculture Market), the spokesman said. (AGENCIES)