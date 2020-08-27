J&K Govt approves upgradation of arterial Mughal Road

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council on Thursday approved a proposal for upgradation and improvement of Mughal Road – the alternative route connecting the Kashmir valley with the Jammu region, an official spokesman said.

The council which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the upgradation, improvement and resurfacing of the road at an estimated cost of Rs 47.41 crore for a total length of 84.11 kilometres, the spokesman said. (AGENCIES)