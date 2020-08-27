Want to achieve goal of ‘Make for World’ in defence sector: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Numerous initiatives to promote domestic defence industry are not only aimed at making India self-reliant in production of military hardware and systems but also to progressively supply them to the entire world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

In an address to top executives of leading defence firms, Singh said it is important that India’s military power is based on indigenous technology which will enable it to exercise “strategic autonomy”.

The Defence Minister also assured the domestic defence industry that the Government will extend all possible support to them in research and development of world class equipment and weapons. (AGENCIES)