Intense rainfall activity over central, north and south India for next four days

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy rainfall over several parts of central and north India for the next four days.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over east Madhya Pradesh and at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha (Maharashtra) and Chhattisgarh on August 28.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Telangana for August 28.

For the same day, moderate to severe thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning at isolated places, are also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. (AGENCIES)