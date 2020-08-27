India slams Pak for continuing to shelter ‘first accused’ in Pulwama attack case

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for continuing to evade responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack and shelter Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, named as the number one accused in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge sheet in the case.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also slammed Pakistan’s flip-flop on the presence of Dawood Ibrahim in the country, saying it “lays bare” the insincerity” of Islamabad in responding to legitimate expectations of the world that it will track down international terrorists operating from its soil. (AGENCIES)