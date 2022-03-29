J&K Govt Changes Nomenclature Of Class-IV Posts To ‘Multitasking Staff’, Sweeper To ‘Sanitation’ Worker

JAMMU, March 29: Government on Tuesday changed the nomenclature of class-IV to “Multitasking Staff (MTS)” and sweeper as “sanitation” worker.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to direct that: “The nomenclature of all Class-IV posts is re-designated as “Multitasking Staff (MTS) with the nature of job/duties (except the post of “Sanitation Workers” and the posts which requires technical qualification), in all the Departments/Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs etc.” These rules shall come into force from the date of the publication in the official Gazette. All the departments shall accordingly amend their Subordinate Service Recruitment Rules.

As per a separate notification, the Lieutenant Governor also directed that in all Subordinate Service Recruitment Rules governing different services or any other rules governing the subject, the nomenclature/designation of posts of Sweepers, SafaiwaIas and Safai-Karamcharis or any other designation related to the job profile, shall be re-designated as “Sanitation Worker” across all the Departments/Autonomous Bodies/PSUs etc.

“The minimum and maximum qualification for the post of Sanitation Worker across all the departments shall be 8th pass and 10 2 respectively.”,” the notification reads, adding, “All the departments shall accordingly amend their subordinate service recruitment rules.” (Agencies)