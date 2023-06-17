J&K Govt Appoints Santosh D. Vaidya As Principal Secreatry Finance

JAMMU, Jun 16: The government on Friday appointed Santosh D. Vaidya as Principal Secretary, Finance Department, relieving Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta of the additional charge of the post.

An order issued by the government, reads that Santosh D. Vaidya, IAS (AGMUT:1998) is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department relieving Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, Chief Secretary, Union territory of J&K of the additional charge of the post.”

Santosh D. Vaidya shall also hold the charge of Chairman & Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited (JKIDFC), in addition to his own duties, till further orders, the order stated .

It further reads that the files of the Finance department shall continue to be submitted as per Government Order No. 1026-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 02.11.2020.

Meanwhile in a separate order , the government nominated Vaidya as Chairman, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC) for a period not exceeding three years or till further orders. (KNO)