JAMMU, July 3: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed the Additional Director General of Police, CID, J&K, as the Nodal Officer in accordance with Rule 3(2)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 and Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act 2000. This designation aims to streamline compliance with digital media ethics and intermediary guidelines within the region.

