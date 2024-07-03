How to buy bajaj FASTag online- step by step guide

Overview

In the era of digital advancements, the way we manage our daily activities has transformed significantly. One such innovation is the FASTag system, which is a prepaid, reloadable tag for toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it. FASTag uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology to make toll payments directly while the vehicle is in motion. Among the various providers in the market, Bajaj Pay FASTag stands out for its convenience and efficiency. This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step approach to buy FASTag online, ensuring you can start using it without any hassle.

Features of Bajaj Pay FASTag

Seamless toll payments

Bajaj Pay FASTag facilitates smooth and quick toll payments, eliminating the need for stopping at toll plazas. This not only saves time but also contributes to fuel efficiency.

Auto-recharge

With the auto-recharge feature, you do not have to worry about your FASTag balance running low. The balance gets recharged automatically from your linked account, ensuring uninterrupted journeys.

Wide acceptance

Bajaj Pay FASTag is accepted at over 600 toll plazas across national and state highways, making it a versatile option for frequent travellers.

Easy Online management

The FASTag can be managed online through the Bajaj Pay app or website. You can check FASTag balance, transaction history, and recharge the tag as needed.

Notifications and alerts

Stay informed with real-time notifications for every transaction made through your Bajaj Pay FASTag. Alerts help you monitor your expenses and manage your balance effectively.

Enhanced security

Bajaj Pay ensures that all transactions made through FASTag are secure, protecting your financial information with robust encryption technologies.

Discount and Cashback offers

Occasionally, Bajaj Pay offers discounts and cashback on toll payments made using their FASTag, making it a cost-effective choice.

Steps to buy Bajaj Pay FASTag

Purchasing a Bajaj Pay FASTag online is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get your toll FASTag:

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website Click on ‘FASTag’ under the ‘BAJAJ PAY’ section Enter your registered mobile number Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number If you do not have a Bajaj Pay Wallet, you will need to create one Enter your Vehicle Registration Number and upload a copy of the RC If the vehicle details are not fetched automatically, enter them manually Provide the delivery address for the FASTag Review and agree to the Terms and Conditions Choose the account from which the amount will be debited Tap on ‘PROCEED’ to complete the purchase process of the FASTag

Steps to use the Bajaj Pay FASTag

Follow the steps below to use your Bajaj Pay FASTag:

Remove the clear strip from the back of your FASTag

Affix your FASTag at the top middle of the vehicle’s windshield

Maintain sufficient balance in your Bajaj Pay Wallet

Recharge your FASTag whenever necessary

Eligibility criteria

Before purchasing a Bajaj Pay FASTag, it is important to ensure you meet the eligibility criteria:

The vehicle must be registered with a valid RC.

The owner of the vehicle must possess valid identity proof. Accepted documents include Aadhaar, passport, driver’s licence, voter ID, or PAN card.

Address proof is also required and can be provided in the form of an Aadhar, passport, utility bills, or a driving licence with the address mentioned.

The applicant must be registered on Bajaj Pay Wallet as the FASTag balance will be linked to this account for auto-recharges and payments.

The vehicle’s Registration Certificate must be in the name of the applicant, and all details should match the provided documents.

Fees and charges for Bajaj Pay FASTag

Below are the fees and charges applicable on the Bajaj Pay FASTag:

Particulars Amount Issuance fee Rs. 100 (including GST) One-time security deposit Rs. 100 First time wallet load Rs. 100

Buying a Bajaj Pay FASTag also enables the customers to get flat 10% cashback on every toll transaction (valid only for the first month of purchase).

Conclusion

Purchasing a Bajaj Pay FASTag online is a simple and convenient process that ensures you can travel seamlessly through toll plazas without any hassles. By following the step-by-step guide provided above, you can easily acquire and activate your FASTag, making your journeys smoother and more efficient. With its numerous features and benefits, Bajaj Pay FASTag is an excellent choice for anyone looking to simplify their toll payment process.