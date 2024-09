JAMMU, Sept 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has revised an earlier order, appointing JS Modi, Additional State Informatics Officer (Central) NIC, as the Chairman of the Technical Appraisal Committee for the “Implementation of Optical Fiber Connectivity for CCTV Sites” project in the Union Territory. Modi replaces Mohammad Saleem Khan, the former State Informatics Officer, NIC, J&K.

