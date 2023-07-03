J&K Government Orders Age Extension For University Professors

JAMMU, Jul 3: In a significant development, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, through its Higher Education Department, has issued a government order to enhance the age of superannuation for university professors. This decision, taken by the Administrative Council under the Chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, elevates the retirement age from 62 to 65 years.

The government’s decision aims to recognise the invaluable expertise and experience possessed by university professors and provide them with a longer tenure to contribute to the academic landscape of the region. By extending the retirement age, the government hopes to retain qualified and dedicated faculty members who can continue to enrich the teaching, research, and administrative aspects of the universities.

To ensure a fair and comprehensive evaluation process, a committee has been constituted under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, J&K. Government Order No. 183-JK (HE) of 2023, dated July 3, 2023, outlines the committee’s responsibilities, which include reviewing each professor’s case individually and making decisions regarding age enhancement on a case-by-case basis.