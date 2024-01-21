J&K | Fire Incidents In Ramban, Vaishno Devi Hills

Jammu, Jan 21: Major fire incidents were reported in Ramban district and Vaishno Devi Hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police here on Sunday said that a devastating fire broke out on Saturday night in Ukhral area of Ramban.

They said that some shops were damaged in the fire incident, adding, “police and fire fighters team rushed to the spot and with the help of machinery, timely controlled the fire.”

However, no injury or loss of life was reported in the inferno.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a fire broke out atop Trikuta hills near Vaishno Devi shrine.

The flames were doused by shrine board fire fighters, forest department men and police.

“No injury or loss of time is reported in the incident,” they said. (AGENCIES)