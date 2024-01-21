EMPLOYMENT (21-01-2024)

Need for Leh UT
1. Accountant B.Com who know tally
2. Shop workers for hardware shop 12th
3. Car /Jeep driver
4. Cook who make home food
Contact: 9419181358
Required
Male attendent required for patient care at R.S.Pura. Night shift.
Food and Accommodation provided,
Good salary.
Contact – 8082163458
Brig. Khuda Baksh Memorial Public Hr.Sec. School
Gujjar Colony, Bye-Pass, Jammu – 180015
REQUIRED STAFF
Academic coordinator, Activity coordinator, PRT/TGT/PGT (All Subjects), Urdu & Computer Teacher, PT Teacher (female ), Activity Teacher, NTT, Office Assistant and class IV employee.
Qualification:- For teachers:- Masters with B.Ed + Experience.
lnterested candidates can submit the application in the school office from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm upto 25 January 2024 or send mail on kbschool.jammu@gmail.com
For Detail contact: 9682677404 (Principal)
Vacancy
Driver Required
Salary: 12000/-
Timing: 9.00 am – 6.00 pm
Contact: 9906222280
Address: Gandhi Nagar Green Belt Park
REQUIRED STAFF
General Manager – 01 (Qualification post-graduation minimum 7 year’s experience in service industries/office management handling independent office work.
Age below 40 years (Salary no bar for deserving candidate)
Contact with original documents
Vision Security and Allied
Opp. Union Bank of India Kunjwani Bye Pass Jammu.
Ph. 7051893138/9086588001
WE ARE HIRING
SHRIRAM GENERAL INSURANCE CO. LTD. (IRDAI REG. NO. 137)
JOB:- MKT. EXECUTIVE (10)
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE FOR MKT. (PREF, SALES & MKT)
LOCATION: JAMMU, RAJOURI & POONCH
FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO GENERAL INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCED CANDIDIATES
WALK IN INTERVIEW: MONDAY TO FRIDAY – 10.00 AM TO 4.00 PM
HALL NO. 215 A2 2ND FLOOR SOUTH BLOCK BAHU PLAZA JAMMU.
CONTACT NO. 70066-43082
MAIL ID: ajaysingh@shriramgi.com
KINDLY CARRY UPDATED CV AND
PASSPORT SIZE PHOTOGRAPH
Job Vacancy
Office Coordinator (Female) 2
(Having Computer knowledge)
Accountant (Knowledge of Busy/GST/GEM) 1
CCTV Technician 2
Networking Eng. 2
(Only interested candidate send cv/Call)
Please share your CV at
ranbirthakur13@gmail.com
WhatsApp or Call: 9419110751, 7006322571
Nucleon Infotech Computers
Add: 421-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu- 180004
Green Fields School
43 A/D Gandhi Nagar
Wanted Teacher for
Primary Classes.
Minimum qualification graduate.
Apply with biodata.
Contact Principal between 11.00 a.m to 1.00 p.m
9419205063 or 9469211480
Hiring for “Regional Sales Associate” Position @ Grand Slam Fitness Pvt. Ltd.
Experience: 1 to 2 years
Budget: 25k to 30k
Location: Grandslam Fitness J&K Ground Floor Rv Square Greater Kailash Jammu
Positions: 2
Job Requirements:
Report on competitors activities on sales promotions. Brief on product features to the dealers. Selling and Communicating Excellently. Find new business opportunities and customers Contact potential customers to showcase company products or services. Develop relationships with existing customers and keep in touch with them. Negotiate prices and terms with customers. Prepare sales contracts and keep track of sales activities. Work with other team members to ensure customer satisfaction.
Phone Number: 9311128882
Email Id – mudrika@grandslamfitness.in
Required Reporter
For Digital Media
Female – 2 No.
Male – 2 No.
Fresher can also apply
Office: 160 A/D Green Belt Park Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Calling: 9103996354
Whatsapp No. 8899228354
Recruitment
Required Experienced Accountant & Data Entry Operator in Jammu. Tally Busy EXCEL.
Contact- 9418969691
Required for Restaurant
Counter Boy – 2 No
Waiters – 2 No.
Chat Chef- 1 No.
Bakshi Nagar, Jammu
Contact No.
7780823225
9419605056
Call Timing :
11 AM to 6 PM
Urgently Required
Counsellor -[female]
Salary as per company norms
VISA CRAFT.
immigration services
H.No. 52-D/C, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
9797342977, 6239079701
REQUIRED
1. INDIAN CHEF
2. CHINESE CHEF
CONTACT:
9149929279
VACANCY
1. CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP
MANAGER
with fluency in english speaking.
2. LOGISTIC MANAGER
with good computer operation skills on
MS Excel.
For Appointment
Call: 0191-2481000, 9086000101
Visit: NINDIYA FOAM AND MATTRESS
Plot No. 65, Phase -III Industrial Area Gangyal.
REQUIRED
Collection Agency (Telecommunication)
ONLY FOR JAMMU CITY
1. Tele caller – 06
2. Team Leader – 01
Airtel DTH
1. Dish Fitting Engineer – 02
2. Sales Executive (FSE) – 01
Salary+ Incentive
CONTACT NO: – 9796581996, 7006659008, 7006283684
ADDRESS: – H. No-12 sec-9, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU NEAR Police Station
Interview Timing: – Monday To Friday (10 am to 01 pm)
Required
Accountant
Young and dynamic
Time: 9 to 7
Office Address: Industrial Estate, Gangyal, Jammu
Qualification: Graduate, Tally.erp 9
Contact: Arjun Jain- 9858661100
Note: Must be from Jammu Province
Reachers
Required
Require Pre school Teachers Exp/Freshers & Helpers. 7006003800, 9953811102. Euro Kids Shiv Nagar Jammu