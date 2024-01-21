EMPLOYMENT (21-01-2024)

Need for Leh UT

1. Accountant B.Com who know tally

2. Shop workers for hardware shop 12th

3. Car /Jeep driver

4. Cook who make home food

Contact: 9419181358

Required

Male attendent required for patient care at R.S.Pura. Night shift.

Food and Accommodation provided,

Good salary.

Contact – 8082163458

Brig. Khuda Baksh Memorial Public Hr.Sec. School

Gujjar Colony, Bye-Pass, Jammu – 180015

REQUIRED STAFF

Academic coordinator, Activity coordinator, PRT/TGT/PGT (All Subjects), Urdu & Computer Teacher, PT Teacher (female ), Activity Teacher, NTT, Office Assistant and class IV employee.

Qualification:- For teachers:- Masters with B.Ed + Experience.

lnterested candidates can submit the application in the school office from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm upto 25 January 2024 or send mail on kbschool.jammu@gmail.com

For Detail contact: 9682677404 (Principal)

Vacancy

Driver Required

Salary: 12000/-

Timing: 9.00 am – 6.00 pm

Contact: 9906222280

Address: Gandhi Nagar Green Belt Park

REQUIRED STAFF

General Manager – 01 (Qualification post-graduation minimum 7 year’s experience in service industries/office management handling independent office work.

Age below 40 years (Salary no bar for deserving candidate)

Contact with original documents

Vision Security and Allied

Opp. Union Bank of India Kunjwani Bye Pass Jammu.

Ph. 7051893138/9086588001

WE ARE HIRING

SHRIRAM GENERAL INSURANCE CO. LTD. (IRDAI REG. NO. 137)

JOB:- MKT. EXECUTIVE (10)

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE FOR MKT. (PREF, SALES & MKT)

LOCATION: JAMMU, RAJOURI & POONCH

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO GENERAL INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCED CANDIDIATES

WALK IN INTERVIEW: MONDAY TO FRIDAY – 10.00 AM TO 4.00 PM

HALL NO. 215 A2 2ND FLOOR SOUTH BLOCK BAHU PLAZA JAMMU.

CONTACT NO. 70066-43082

MAIL ID: ajaysingh@shriramgi.com

KINDLY CARRY UPDATED CV AND

PASSPORT SIZE PHOTOGRAPH

Job Vacancy

Office Coordinator (Female) 2

(Having Computer knowledge)

Accountant (Knowledge of Busy/GST/GEM) 1

CCTV Technician 2

Networking Eng. 2

(Only interested candidate send cv/Call)

Please share your CV at

ranbirthakur13@gmail.com

WhatsApp or Call: 9419110751, 7006322571

Nucleon Infotech Computers

Add: 421-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu- 180004

Green Fields School

43 A/D Gandhi Nagar

Wanted Teacher for

Primary Classes.

Minimum qualification graduate.

Apply with biodata.

Contact Principal between 11.00 a.m to 1.00 p.m

9419205063 or 9469211480

Hiring for “Regional Sales Associate” Position @ Grand Slam Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Experience: 1 to 2 years

Budget: 25k to 30k

Location: Grandslam Fitness J&K Ground Floor Rv Square Greater Kailash Jammu

Positions: 2

Job Requirements:

Report on competitors activities on sales promotions. Brief on product features to the dealers. Selling and Communicating Excellently. Find new business opportunities and customers Contact potential customers to showcase company products or services. Develop relationships with existing customers and keep in touch with them. Negotiate prices and terms with customers. Prepare sales contracts and keep track of sales activities. Work with other team members to ensure customer satisfaction.

Phone Number: 9311128882

Email Id – mudrika@grandslamfitness.in

Required Reporter

For Digital Media

Female – 2 No.

Male – 2 No.

Fresher can also apply

Office: 160 A/D Green Belt Park Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Calling: 9103996354

Whatsapp No. 8899228354

Recruitment

Required Experienced Accountant & Data Entry Operator in Jammu. Tally Busy EXCEL.

Contact- 9418969691

Required for Restaurant

Counter Boy – 2 No

Waiters – 2 No.

Chat Chef- 1 No.

Bakshi Nagar, Jammu

Contact No.

7780823225

9419605056

Call Timing :

11 AM to 6 PM

Urgently Required

Counsellor -[female]

Salary as per company norms

VISA CRAFT.

immigration services

H.No. 52-D/C, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

9797342977, 6239079701

REQUIRED

1. INDIAN CHEF

2. CHINESE CHEF

CONTACT:

9149929279

VACANCY

1. CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP

MANAGER

with fluency in english speaking.

2. LOGISTIC MANAGER

with good computer operation skills on

MS Excel.

For Appointment

Call: 0191-2481000, 9086000101

Visit: NINDIYA FOAM AND MATTRESS

Plot No. 65, Phase -III Industrial Area Gangyal.

REQUIRED

Collection Agency (Telecommunication)

ONLY FOR JAMMU CITY

1. Tele caller – 06

2. Team Leader – 01

Airtel DTH

1. Dish Fitting Engineer – 02

2. Sales Executive (FSE) – 01

Salary+ Incentive

CONTACT NO: – 9796581996, 7006659008, 7006283684

ADDRESS: – H. No-12 sec-9, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU NEAR Police Station

Interview Timing: – Monday To Friday (10 am to 01 pm)

Required

Accountant

Young and dynamic

Time: 9 to 7

Office Address: Industrial Estate, Gangyal, Jammu

Qualification: Graduate, Tally.erp 9

Contact: Arjun Jain- 9858661100

Note: Must be from Jammu Province

Reachers

Required

Require Pre school Teachers Exp/Freshers & Helpers. 7006003800, 9953811102. Euro Kids Shiv Nagar Jammu