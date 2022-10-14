J&K | FIR registered after ‘stone pelting’ on forest staff in Mendhar Poonch

JAMMU, Oct 14: Police have registered a case into “stone pelting” against forest employees while they were performing official duty in the Mendhar area of Poonch.

SHO Mendhar Niaz Ahmed confirmed that the case under IPC sections of 353 (deterring a public servant from performing official duties) and 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others).

The action comes range officer of forest Mendhar earlier this week wrote a letter to concerned SHO, seeking FIR against the offenders.

“This is to bring in your kind notice, that in connection with the Damage Case No. 10/2022-23, the Tehsildar Mendhar as per the directions of worthy SDM Mendhar constituted the commission to demarcate the forest Khasra No. 95 of village Salani,” reads the letter, adding, “In compliance to that order u/signed (Range Officer) alongwith Naib Tehsildar Mankote AEE PWD (Raman Baghat) visited the spot to demarcate the said land and report within week time.”

He said he along with the team of forest officials and FPF personnel with Naib Tehsildar concerned and others reached the Co. NO. 190/M beat Salani along road side and all of sudden the inhabitants of village Salani appeared and started pelting stone on forest staff “only and manhandling some of the officials while performing legitimate Government duty”. It is learnt that police have already identified some people including panchayat members(s). (Agencies)