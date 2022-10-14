CS AK Mehta takes stock of traffic movement and condition of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 14: Continuing the momentum Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon the traffic authorities to keep improving the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for smooth movement of traffic round the clock.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PWD; IG Traffic; Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag and Ramban; SP National Highway and RO, NHAI besides other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary urged upon the officers to weed out any of the possibility that is hindering the smooth movement of traffic on the highway. He enquired from them about the status of the implementation of previous directions issued from time to time.

Dr Mehta took cognizance of the issues including blacktopping of potholed portion of the road, removal of muck, designating the truck holding areas, completion of tunnels and use of alternative link of Jawahar Tunnel and Mughal Road.

He underscored the need of drawing a mechanism to get the chronically slow moving vehicles off the road besides taking appropriate action against them. He asked them to put a check on the overloading in trucks and make sure that no such vehicle is allowed to move ahead thereby creating hiccups for others.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized on clearing the muck, black topping of the road stretch and making the truck holding areas functional at an earliest. He asked them to send the geo-tagged photos of all these works after completion.

The Chief Secretary was ensured by the traffic and NHAI that after the implementation of all these instructions the traffic on the road would be smooth and congestion free.