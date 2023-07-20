Reassess The Strategy In Combating Anti-Peace Elements: J&K Top Cop

Srinagar, July 20: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday directed the officers to reassess the strategy in combating the anti-peace elements to ensure safety and security of the people.

DGP visited South Kashmir’s Anantnag District on Thursday where he chaired a high level meeting of Police, Army and CRPF officers and reviewed the security scenario of South Kashmir as also security arrangements with regard to ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He was accompanied by Special DG CID, J&K R.R Swain, ADGP CRPF J&K, Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Armed J&K S. J. M. Gillani, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and IG KOS CRPF G.K Verma.

During the meeting the DGP directed the officers to reassess the strategy in combating the anti-peace elements to ensure safety and security of the people.

He stressed on the importance of further developing intelligence networks and sharing the inputs to pre-empt any untoward incident.

Singh also stressed on joint night domination and foot patrolling. The DGP directed for launching planned manhunt in suspected places to track down the terrorists.

He emphasized the need for increased vigil and enhanced proactive actions to further peace and stability.

The DGP directed the officers to initiate strict actions against people involved in anti-peace activities.

He directed the officers to strengthen security arrangements and to undertake all necessary steps to ensure anti-peace elements don’t get any chance to disturb the tranquility.

Stressing to remain more vigilant against support networks who are helping terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs, Singh directed for putting in all efforts to ensure terror free Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP also highlighted the necessity of gaining furthermore trust and cooperation of the people as a crucial part of counter-terror operations.

With regard to Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, he directed the officers to ensure that all the arrangements are meticulously followed to ensure incident free Yatra.

Emerging challenges and their counter measures were also threadbare discussed during the meeting.

The officers apprised the DGP regarding the area domination in Anantnag as also in other districts of South Kashmir.

The DGP was informed that security forces are deployed at strategic locations. He was also briefed about the anti-terror security grid of South Kashmir.

The meeting besides the officers accompanying the DGP was attended by Brig A.S Pundir 2 Sector RR, DIG South Kashmir Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG CRPF OPS Anantnag K.S Daswal, DIG OPS (SKOR) CRPF Alok Avasthy, Col. A.K Sagotra 53 RR, Col. Deven Sood 55RR, Col. Ajeet Agarwal, 3rd RR, CO 90 Bn CRPF M.A.M Rizwan, CO 18th Bn B.A.K Chaurausia, CO 14th Bn CRPF R.P Meena, CO 116 BN CRPF Narvir Singh, CO 130 Bn CRPF Rajeev Yadav, CO IRP 10th BN Ajaz Ahmad, CO IRP BN Javaid Iqbal, SSP Anantnag Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal, SSP Awantipora Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, DyCO IR11th Sajjad Shah, 182 CRPF Nodal officer, Pulwama Jai Singh, 14 BN CRPF Nodal officer Shopian, Rupesh Kumar, and SP Hqrs Anantnag Ms Deepika.